WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;66;51;SW;6;50%;72%;2
Bellingham;Showers around;66;53;S;11;70%;72%;2
Bremerton;Low clouds breaking;67;48;SSW;8;67%;30%;4
Chehalis;Some sun;68;49;WNW;5;58%;44%;5
Deer Park;Nice with some sun;70;43;SE;8;60%;9%;8
Eastsound;Rather cloudy;66;54;SSW;11;68%;44%;3
Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;76;52;NW;18;41%;4%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;S;10;37%;1%;9
Everett;Low clouds may break;66;51;WNW;6;58%;44%;2
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;68;49;SW;10;82%;29%;4
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sunshine;63;50;SW;7;73%;44%;4
Hoquiam;Some sun, a shower;62;51;WNW;10;78%;55%;4
Kelso-Longview;Rather cloudy;70;51;WNW;5;68%;27%;3
Moses Lake;Nice with sunshine;81;51;WNW;8;36%;0%;9
Olympia;Low clouds breaking;66;47;SW;9;68%;29%;4
Omak;Mostly sunny;78;50;SE;10;40%;16%;9
Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;S;11;36%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Low clouds;60;47;WNW;8;73%;44%;2
Pullman;Sunshine and warmer;71;48;E;8;54%;2%;10
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;69;49;WSW;7;65%;28%;4
Quillayute;Showers around;61;49;N;6;80%;71%;2
Renton;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;8;61%;30%;4
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SW;8;66%;44%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mainly cloudy;68;54;WSW;11;59%;30%;2
Shelton;Low clouds breaking;66;48;WSW;12;70%;31%;4
Spokane;Warmer with sunshine;72;50;ESE;10;51%;8%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;71;46;SSE;13;58%;6%;9
Spokane Felts;Warmer with sunshine;72;50;ESE;10;51%;8%;9
Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;57;43;W;6;72%;33%;9
Tacoma;Periods of sun;66;49;WSW;8;67%;30%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;49;SW;11;68%;30%;4
Vancouver;Warmer with some sun;73;52;NNW;4;59%;18%;9
Walla Walla;Sunny and warmer;80;56;ESE;11;36%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;78;54;WNW;11;36%;4%;9
Whidbey Island;A shower in the a.m.;63;51;WSW;9;71%;67%;4
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;51;NNW;6;35%;3%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather