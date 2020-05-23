WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;66;53;W;5;49%;96%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;62;52;NE;5;69%;81%;2
Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;65;53;ENE;4;66%;66%;3
Chehalis;Showers around;68;52;WNW;4;65%;70%;2
Deer Park;Cloudy;69;45;SSW;6;58%;17%;3
Eastsound;Spotty showers;60;53;SW;3;75%;86%;2
Ellensburg;Cloudy;75;55;NW;11;40%;28%;5
Ephrata;Cloudy;76;55;WNW;7;37%;7%;3
Everett;Showers around;66;53;WNW;5;55%;70%;3
Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;69;53;SW;4;75%;84%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;60;50;SSW;4;77%;89%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;61;54;S;7;79%;83%;2
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;72;54;W;4;62%;70%;3
Moses Lake;Cloudy;78;56;SSE;7;41%;6%;4
Olympia;Spotty showers;68;53;SW;4;63%;70%;3
Omak;Mostly cloudy;75;53;S;7;43%;30%;4
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;79;54;SSE;6;39%;4%;7
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;59;51;WNW;4;80%;89%;2
Pullman;Cloudy;67;48;SSE;6;54%;9%;4
Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;70;53;WSW;4;60%;66%;4
Quillayute;Spotty showers;58;51;S;6;83%;89%;2
Renton;Showers around;67;54;WNW;5;61%;70%;3
Seattle;Showers around;66;54;NNW;5;65%;70%;4
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;68;56;SW;3;59%;70%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;65;52;WSW;6;67%;70%;3
Spokane;Clouds;70;50;SSE;5;47%;14%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;68;48;S;8;55%;12%;4
Spokane Felts;Clouds;70;50;SSE;5;47%;14%;3
Stampede Pass;Showers around;56;45;W;4;68%;70%;4
Tacoma;Showers around;66;52;W;5;65%;70%;4
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;65;52;SW;3;65%;66%;4
Vancouver;Showers around;72;54;N;4;58%;70%;3
Walla Walla;Overcast;72;54;SE;5;49%;3%;5
Wenatchee;Cloudy;75;57;WNW;7;38%;28%;4
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;61;53;WNW;5;73%;69%;2
Yakima;Overcast;77;54;N;5;36%;12%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather