WA Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;63;46;N;5;62%;88%;5

Bellingham;Spotty showers;64;48;E;6;71%;70%;3

Bremerton;Spotty showers;64;46;NNE;5;74%;71%;3

Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;47;W;4;75%;83%;7

Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;67;47;SW;6;67%;88%;3

Eastsound;Spotty showers;64;50;ESE;4;78%;69%;4

Ellensburg;Spotty showers;66;47;NNW;6;63%;71%;3

Ephrata;Spotty showers;69;51;N;7;63%;83%;3

Everett;Spotty showers;64;47;N;6;65%;75%;5

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;49;W;4;87%;71%;5

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;62;48;W;6;80%;76%;3

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;61;49;NNW;8;85%;75%;4

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;65;50;N;4;75%;88%;5

Moses Lake;Spotty showers;71;52;SSE;6;65%;86%;2

Olympia;Spotty showers;65;48;WNW;4;71%;80%;3

Omak;Spotty showers;66;51;NNE;5;73%;84%;3

Pasco;Spotty showers;71;52;WSW;7;65%;86%;2

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;59;46;SW;5;79%;73%;5

Pullman;Cloudy with a shower;67;50;NNW;8;62%;82%;2

Puyallup;Showers;65;49;SSW;4;80%;96%;4

Quillayute;Spotty showers;61;46;N;5;79%;76%;4

Renton;Spotty showers;65;50;NNE;5;70%;82%;3

Seattle;Spotty showers;63;50;NNE;5;74%;70%;3

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;66;52;N;4;65%;82%;3

Shelton;Spotty showers;65;47;NNW;6;72%;73%;4

Spokane;A p.m. shower or two;69;52;N;5;61%;83%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;66;47;WNW;9;72%;87%;3

Spokane Felts;A p.m. shower or two;69;52;N;5;61%;83%;3

Stampede Pass;Occasional rain;51;40;W;2;83%;74%;7

Tacoma;Spotty showers;63;48;WNW;5;74%;70%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;49;NNE;4;72%;70%;5

Vancouver;Spotty showers;65;51;NNW;5;73%;84%;5

Walla Walla;Spotty showers;66;50;SW;6;67%;75%;3

Wenatchee;Spotty showers;65;50;WNW;7;70%;72%;3

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;61;50;WNW;6;77%;70%;5

Yakima;Spotty showers;67;48;N;5;62%;84%;3

