WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A bit of rain;64;50;S;6;62%;80%;2
Bellingham;A little rain;64;50;SSE;6;75%;93%;1
Bremerton;A little rain;62;50;SW;7;77%;82%;2
Chehalis;A bit of rain;63;49;S;7;74%;85%;2
Deer Park;Cloudy with a shower;53;43;SE;6;79%;96%;2
Eastsound;A touch of rain;61;51;SSE;3;83%;95%;2
Ellensburg;Cloudy and cooler;64;45;WNW;7;55%;44%;2
Ephrata;Cloudy and cooler;65;46;SW;8;50%;44%;2
Everett;A little rain;65;50;S;7;70%;87%;2
Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;63;49;SSW;7;87%;75%;2
Friday Harbor;A bit of rain;61;49;S;5;81%;92%;2
Hoquiam;A little rain;61;50;SSE;14;86%;86%;2
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;66;49;SSE;9;77%;85%;2
Moses Lake;Cloudy, not as warm;66;50;WSW;7;63%;44%;2
Olympia;A bit of rain;63;47;S;8;72%;81%;2
Omak;Cooler with a shower;64;49;SSE;9;54%;80%;2
Pasco;Not as warm;70;48;SW;8;48%;44%;3
Port Angeles;A bit of rain;58;46;WSW;4;86%;72%;2
Pullman;A shower or two;57;44;SSW;12;69%;81%;2
Puyallup;A touch of rain;65;50;SSW;6;77%;83%;2
Quillayute;A touch of rain;61;48;SSE;8;82%;83%;2
Renton;A touch of rain;64;52;SSW;6;69%;81%;2
Seattle;Occasional rain;63;51;SSW;7;76%;67%;2
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;65;53;SSW;6;68%;81%;2
Shelton;Periods of rain;61;46;SW;6;80%;84%;2
Spokane;A few showers;58;45;S;5;62%;90%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Brief showers;56;41;SSW;8;71%;86%;2
Spokane Felts;A few showers;58;45;S;5;62%;90%;2
Stampede Pass;Occasional rain;49;39;WNW;3;83%;77%;2
Tacoma;A little rain;62;50;SSW;6;77%;75%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;61;50;SSW;7;77%;75%;2
Vancouver;Periods of rain;62;50;S;8;73%;73%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;64;47;S;10;72%;85%;3
Wenatchee;Spotty showers;63;48;W;6;60%;78%;2
Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;63;51;SSE;9;75%;85%;2
Yakima;Cloudy;68;45;WSW;7;44%;44%;2
