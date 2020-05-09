WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;82;53;E;5;43%;13%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;ESE;6;47%;14%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;ENE;7;45%;27%;8
Chehalis;High clouds;85;52;SE;5;43%;27%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;70;44;NE;13;42%;0%;8
Eastsound;Partly sunny;68;53;NNE;5;60%;16%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;79;50;NE;11;30%;1%;8
Ephrata;Partly sunny, breezy;79;55;NE;18;23%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;ESE;5;43%;12%;7
Fort Lewis;Warm with some sun;84;52;SE;5;51%;27%;8
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, warm;71;52;ENE;5;59%;17%;7
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun, warm;77;54;SSW;9;59%;30%;8
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;86;55;WSW;5;48%;32%;8
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, breezy;80;54;NE;16;29%;0%;8
Olympia;Clouds and sun;83;51;NNW;7;41%;28%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny;81;51;ENE;10;28%;6%;7
Pasco;Breezy with some sun;86;56;NNE;15;28%;16%;7
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, mild;71;52;S;6;55%;20%;7
Pullman;Partly sunny;75;46;ENE;13;34%;8%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;86;51;ESE;4;46%;27%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny;75;51;ESE;6;57%;28%;7
Renton;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;ESE;7;42%;10%;8
Seattle;Partly sunny;82;57;E;6;45%;10%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;82;58;E;7;39%;11%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny;82;50;NNE;7;42%;28%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny;74;46;ENE;13;31%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;43;NE;18;36%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;74;46;ENE;13;31%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;44;ESE;8;40%;1%;3
Tacoma;Warm with some sun;82;54;E;7;45%;27%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, warm;80;54;NE;7;42%;27%;8
Vancouver;Sunny intervals;84;55;SE;7;48%;33%;8
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;80;51;ESE;7;38%;23%;7
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;E;11;28%;1%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, mild;71;53;NE;6;56%;16%;7
Yakima;Sunny intervals;81;54;N;14;23%;6%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather