WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Brief showers;59;44;W;7;67%;75%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;61;44;S;9;66%;70%;3
Bremerton;A few showers;60;43;SE;6;76%;75%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;62;43;SSW;7;64%;44%;3
Deer Park;A shower or two;59;33;SSW;5;71%;66%;3
Eastsound;Spotty showers;60;47;SW;7;71%;69%;3
Ellensburg;Windy;61;41;NW;21;49%;35%;7
Ephrata;Partly sunny;67;40;W;12;44%;28%;6
Everett;Brief showers;59;45;NW;7;69%;71%;2
Fort Lewis;A shower in places;61;42;SSW;10;85%;57%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;59;46;WSW;8;74%;68%;3
Hoquiam;Low clouds;55;45;NW;12;89%;44%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;63;46;N;6;69%;44%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;69;39;WNW;10;48%;29%;6
Olympia;Episodes of sunshine;62;40;SSW;10;66%;44%;3
Omak;A shower in spots;67;37;WSW;8;43%;50%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;66;40;NW;13;45%;30%;5
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;56;41;W;11;72%;37%;3
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;56;38;WSW;15;70%;44%;2
Puyallup;Brief showers;61;43;SSW;8;78%;78%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;55;41;N;7;84%;33%;2
Renton;A few showers;60;46;S;7;73%;76%;2
Seattle;A stray shower;58;47;ESE;6;73%;64%;3
Seattle Boeing;A few showers;61;47;SE;8;69%;76%;2
Shelton;Clouds and sun;60;40;WSW;15;71%;44%;3
Spokane;A shower or two;62;40;SW;8;59%;66%;3
Spokane Fairchild;A shower or two;59;35;WSW;12;66%;66%;3
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;62;40;SW;8;59%;66%;3
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;44;37;WNW;7;80%;75%;4
Tacoma;Some sun, a shower;59;45;SW;9;74%;57%;3
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in spots;59;44;SSW;11;74%;54%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;63;45;N;5;63%;44%;3
Walla Walla;Clouds and sunshine;62;43;S;14;59%;39%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;66;43;WNW;15;40%;33%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;49;WNW;14;67%;42%;3
Yakima;Partial sunshine;66;38;NW;11;38%;31%;7
