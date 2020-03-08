WA Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;49;30;ENE;5;63%;9%;3

Bellingham;Partly sunny;47;32;N;3;64%;17%;3

Bremerton;Partly sunny;51;30;NNE;5;61%;7%;3

Chehalis;Partly sunny;51;27;NNE;4;62%;2%;4

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;46;20;ENE;5;61%;25%;4

Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;44;36;SSW;1;76%;17%;3

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;52;21;WNW;8;38%;0%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;51;22;NW;5;38%;1%;4

Everett;Partly sunny;50;31;E;5;62%;9%;3

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;51;25;S;3;74%;6%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;46;34;SSW;4;64%;14%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;49;31;ENE;6;71%;6%;4

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;54;28;SE;3;64%;4%;4

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;53;24;S;6;39%;1%;4

Olympia;Partly sunny;52;24;WSW;4;65%;6%;4

Omak;Mostly sunny;51;24;ENE;5;41%;2%;3

Pasco;Partly sunny;56;23;NNW;3;46%;1%;4

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;46;31;SW;3;65%;10%;3

Pullman;Partly sunny;45;26;SSW;8;56%;28%;2

Puyallup;Partly sunny;52;27;SE;5;60%;6%;3

Quillayute;Partly sunny;47;30;ESE;2;69%;14%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;51;32;E;5;57%;7%;3

Seattle;Partly sunny;50;34;NE;5;54%;7%;3

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;51;31;SE;3;58%;7%;3

Shelton;Partly sunny;52;25;W;4;63%;6%;3

Spokane;Mostly sunny;48;25;S;3;51%;27%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;45;25;WSW;7;57%;28%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;48;25;S;3;51%;27%;4

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;36;23;W;3;55%;2%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny;50;29;ENE;4;61%;6%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;49;30;SSW;2;66%;6%;3

Vancouver;Partly sunny;54;28;N;5;57%;4%;4

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;51;31;SE;6;55%;8%;4

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;51;26;W;6;38%;0%;4

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;49;36;SW;4;60%;12%;3

Yakima;Clouds and sun;54;20;NNW;4;37%;0%;4

