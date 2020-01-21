WA Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with showers;48;45;ESE;9;77%;96%;0

Bellingham;Cloudy with showers;47;43;SE;9;78%;96%;0

Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;47;45;S;7;83%;97%;0

Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;49;48;S;8;81%;94%;1

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;33;ESE;5;87%;66%;0

Eastsound;Periods of rain;48;45;SE;9;90%;93%;0

Ellensburg;Showers around;39;33;ENE;3;83%;74%;1

Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;39;35;NE;6;88%;69%;0

Everett;Cloudy with showers;47;45;SE;10;78%;96%;0

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with showers;49;47;S;7;93%;95%;0

Friday Harbor;A little rain;47;45;SE;9;85%;93%;0

Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;50;49;S;14;91%;95%;0

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;49;48;SSE;11;93%;87%;0

Moses Lake;Rain and drizzle;41;37;ESE;6;78%;69%;0

Olympia;Cloudy with showers;48;47;S;9;91%;94%;0

Omak;Snow and rain;37;33;SSE;6;82%;76%;0

Pasco;A little rain;46;41;SSE;6;77%;69%;1

Port Angeles;A bit of rain;46;43;SSE;3;93%;94%;0

Pullman;Rain and drizzle;38;35;SE;8;86%;81%;1

Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;50;47;S;6;88%;95%;0

Quillayute;Periods of rain;48;46;S;9;98%;96%;0

Renton;Cloudy with showers;49;46;SSE;7;82%;95%;0

Seattle;Cloudy with showers;48;46;SSE;8;81%;95%;0

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;50;46;S;7;83%;95%;0

Shelton;Showers, some heavy;46;45;SSW;4;91%;95%;0

Spokane;Cloudy;40;36;SE;5;83%;66%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;37;34;S;9;99%;67%;0

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;40;36;SE;5;83%;66%;0

Stampede Pass;A little snow;33;32;E;3;93%;95%;1

Tacoma;Cloudy with showers;49;46;S;6;86%;95%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with showers;47;46;SSW;6;91%;96%;0

Vancouver;A touch of rain;49;48;S;8;78%;87%;0

Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;43;40;S;9;79%;70%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;31;N;3;84%;44%;0

Whidbey Island;Showers;52;49;SE;17;75%;96%;0

Yakima;Showers around;42;35;N;3;81%;73%;1

