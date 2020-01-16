WA Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;41;37;ESE;8;69%;83%;1

Bellingham;A thick cloud cover;40;35;ENE;7;72%;81%;0

Bremerton;Cloudy and chilly;40;36;SSE;5;79%;87%;0

Chehalis;Cloudy and chilly;41;39;SSE;8;74%;86%;0

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;22;ENE;5;82%;44%;0

Eastsound;Cloudy;42;38;E;6;81%;81%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, chilly;32;26;E;3;76%;81%;1

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NNE;4;82%;63%;1

Everett;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SE;8;69%;84%;1

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;41;37;E;4;97%;84%;0

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;41;39;SE;8;75%;81%;1

Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;42;39;ESE;9;94%;91%;0

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;41;40;SE;10;90%;91%;0

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;33;28;SE;5;63%;36%;1

Olympia;Cloudy;40;38;ENE;6;87%;85%;0

Omak;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;5;76%;82%;1

Pasco;Periods of sun;39;31;ESE;5;69%;32%;1

Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;39;34;SE;4;77%;91%;1

Pullman;Periods of sun;30;23;ESE;8;80%;42%;1

Puyallup;Rather cloudy;42;38;SSE;5;80%;81%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;40;38;SE;5;83%;95%;1

Renton;Cloudy and chilly;42;37;SE;6;73%;83%;0

Seattle;Cloudy and chilly;41;38;SE;6;71%;84%;0

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy and chilly;43;38;ESE;5;77%;83%;0

Shelton;Cloudy and chilly;39;36;NE;4;93%;85%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;33;26;SE;4;76%;44%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SSE;7;98%;44%;0

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;33;26;SE;4;76%;44%;1

Stampede Pass;A snow shower;25;23;E;2;84%;92%;1

Tacoma;Rather cloudy;40;37;SSE;5;81%;83%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;37;ENE;4;86%;84%;0

Vancouver;A shower;41;39;SE;7;75%;91%;1

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;36;29;SE;7;73%;27%;1

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;2;77%;81%;1

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;41;ESE;12;69%;81%;0

Yakima;Periods of sun;34;28;NNW;3;72%;79%;1

