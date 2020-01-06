WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;51;37;WNW;15;77%;90%;0
Bellingham;Periods of rain;52;39;SSE;16;77%;88%;0
Bremerton;Periods of rain;51;36;SW;13;75%;88%;0
Chehalis;Occasional rain;49;39;W;10;79%;89%;0
Deer Park;A shower or two;43;35;SSW;8;87%;85%;0
Eastsound;Periods of rain;52;40;S;13;87%;89%;0
Ellensburg;Cloudy;44;34;NW;4;85%;44%;0
Ephrata;Cloudy;49;33;SW;12;77%;34%;0
Everett;Breezy with rain;51;37;NW;15;77%;90%;0
Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;50;38;SSW;12;98%;88%;0
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;50;38;W;9;81%;88%;0
Hoquiam;Pouring rain;50;41;WNW;17;91%;92%;0
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;49;40;SSW;11;91%;88%;0
Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;37;SSW;9;67%;26%;0
Olympia;Occasional rain;50;37;SW;13;92%;89%;0
Omak;Cloudy with a shower;44;33;SSE;8;81%;57%;0
Pasco;Cloudy and cooler;45;43;SW;11;78%;33%;1
Port Angeles;Rain, heavy at times;51;37;W;6;89%;93%;0
Pullman;Cloudy with a shower;43;34;S;12;85%;57%;0
Puyallup;Periods of rain;54;38;SW;10;85%;87%;0
Quillayute;Rain, some heavy;50;38;WNW;12;95%;93%;0
Renton;Periods of rain;53;39;SSW;11;78%;88%;0
Seattle;Rain at times;52;40;SSW;12;78%;88%;0
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;53;40;SSW;14;82%;88%;0
Shelton;Periods of rain;50;37;SW;9;94%;91%;0
Spokane;Cloudy with a shower;48;37;S;11;76%;81%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy with a shower;45;32;SSW;17;91%;81%;0
Spokane Felts;Cloudy with a shower;48;37;S;11;76%;81%;0
Stampede Pass;Snow, some heavy;37;24;W;3;95%;90%;0
Tacoma;Periods of rain;50;38;SW;12;82%;88%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;49;39;SSW;13;88%;89%;0
Vancouver;Periods of rain;51;40;WSW;9;80%;88%;0
Walla Walla;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;S;12;63%;59%;1
Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;47;34;E;4;81%;55%;0
Whidbey Island;Windy;55;43;SSW;21;74%;88%;0
Yakima;Cloudy and mild;47;33;S;9;78%;44%;0
