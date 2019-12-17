WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;46;41;SE;11;77%;89%;0

Bellingham;Breezy with rain;48;42;SSE;15;70%;91%;0

Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;45;42;SSW;9;89%;88%;0

Chehalis;Spotty showers;44;42;S;9;79%;95%;1

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;28;SSE;4;72%;89%;0

Eastsound;Occasional rain;48;43;SSE;17;77%;86%;0

Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;25;ENE;1;75%;61%;0

Ephrata;Cloudy;33;25;NE;4;78%;66%;0

Everett;Spotty showers;46;41;SSE;12;78%;87%;0

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;47;40;SSW;8;92%;87%;0

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;46;43;SE;16;82%;82%;0

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;48;44;SSE;14;90%;92%;0

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;46;42;SSE;10;78%;88%;0

Moses Lake;Cloudy;34;28;ENE;4;76%;69%;1

Olympia;Spotty showers;44;40;S;10;85%;88%;0

Omak;Cloudy;32;26;SSE;5;74%;61%;0

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;35;31;SE;3;73%;72%;1

Port Angeles;Rain tapering off;47;38;SSE;4;82%;89%;0

Pullman;Cloudy;37;31;SSE;11;52%;66%;1

Puyallup;Spotty showers;48;42;SSW;7;89%;90%;0

Quillayute;Times of rain;47;41;S;11;94%;91%;0

Renton;Spotty showers;46;43;S;7;79%;88%;0

Seattle;Cloudy with showers;45;43;S;8;82%;88%;0

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;48;43;S;7;75%;89%;0

Shelton;Cloudy with showers;45;40;S;6;88%;90%;0

Spokane;Cloudy;39;31;S;2;56%;71%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;35;28;S;6;67%;83%;0

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;31;S;2;56%;71%;1

Stampede Pass;Cloudy, snow showers;30;26;E;4;82%;86%;1

Tacoma;Spotty showers;46;42;SSW;8;84%;87%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;45;42;SSW;8;85%;88%;0

Vancouver;Spotty showers;46;43;S;9;76%;93%;0

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;35;31;SSE;4;61%;71%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;24;ENE;3;85%;66%;0

Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;48;45;SSE;22;67%;80%;0

Yakima;Cloudy;33;27;NNW;2;70%;62%;1

