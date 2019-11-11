WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;50;40;ESE;5;93%;75%;0
Bellingham;Periods of rain;51;43;ESE;5;79%;85%;0
Bremerton;Periods of rain;51;43;N;5;96%;75%;1
Chehalis;Cooler with rain;53;42;SSE;6;85%;68%;0
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;41;25;NNE;3;86%;39%;1
Eastsound;Cloudy, rain ending;51;46;SE;4;91%;86%;0
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;30;NW;4;68%;25%;1
Ephrata;Decreasing clouds;44;29;N;4;65%;15%;1
Everett;Periods of rain;50;42;SE;5;92%;71%;0
Fort Lewis;Rain at times;53;38;SSW;3;98%;71%;0
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;50;46;SE;4;99%;84%;1
Hoquiam;Cloudy, rain ending;55;44;WNW;6;95%;78%;0
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;56;41;NE;5;76%;75%;0
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;44;27;NE;4;81%;14%;1
Olympia;Occasional rain;54;38;SSW;4;84%;71%;0
Omak;Decreasing clouds;44;28;E;4;67%;29%;1
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;47;26;SSE;2;72%;10%;1
Port Angeles;Rain tapering off;51;41;SSW;2;89%;76%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;34;SSW;8;68%;44%;1
Puyallup;Rain ending;53;40;ENE;3;99%;72%;1
Quillayute;Rain tapering off;54;40;N;3;93%;70%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;52;45;NE;5;90%;75%;1
Seattle;Cooler with rain;52;45;ENE;5;86%;75%;1
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;52;45;S;3;81%;75%;1
Shelton;Periods of rain;52;39;N;3;88%;75%;1
Spokane;Rather cloudy;45;29;SSE;2;71%;41%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;42;26;SSW;4;77%;36%;1
Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;45;29;SSE;2;71%;41%;1
Stampede Pass;Rain/snow showers;41;36;W;4;81%;74%;1
Tacoma;Periods of rain;51;43;E;4;94%;70%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;51;45;SSW;3;88%;70%;1
Vancouver;Spotty showers;53;41;NNW;4;85%;73%;1
Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;35;S;4;73%;35%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;43;31;WNW;3;71%;25%;1
Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;53;43;SE;7;77%;84%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;49;28;N;2;62%;25%;1
