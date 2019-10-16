WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;56;46;SSW;10;75%;91%;1
Bellingham;Breezy with rain;55;47;S;15;84%;89%;1
Bremerton;Periods of rain;57;45;SW;10;79%;85%;1
Chehalis;Periods of rain;57;45;SW;8;73%;89%;1
Deer Park;Cooler;54;38;SSW;8;73%;82%;2
Eastsound;Occasional rain;55;46;SSW;13;89%;85%;1
Ellensburg;A p.m. shower or two;60;36;NW;6;64%;73%;1
Ephrata;Partly sunny;61;39;SW;11;58%;44%;2
Everett;Periods of rain;57;47;SSW;12;77%;86%;1
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;58;44;SSW;13;98%;89%;1
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;55;47;WSW;7;83%;85%;1
Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;57;47;W;15;92%;90%;1
Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;58;47;SSW;10;86%;88%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;62;42;SW;9;54%;36%;2
Olympia;A little rain;57;43;SSW;12;89%;90%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;57;37;S;9;71%;44%;1
Pasco;Periods of sun;66;47;SW;15;52%;38%;2
Port Angeles;Periods of rain;55;42;SW;5;87%;86%;1
Pullman;Cooler;56;41;SSW;15;65%;85%;2
Puyallup;Periods of rain;59;46;SW;8;81%;91%;1
Quillayute;Occasional rain;56;43;W;13;88%;91%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;58;48;SW;9;78%;85%;1
Seattle;Periods of rain;57;48;SSW;10;77%;85%;1
Seattle Boeing;Breezy with rain;59;47;SSW;14;83%;85%;1
Shelton;Occasional rain;57;43;SW;12;87%;87%;1
Spokane;Cooler;57;42;SSW;10;69%;70%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;54;38;SW;15;81%;69%;2
Spokane Felts;Cooler;57;42;SSW;10;69%;70%;2
Stampede Pass;A little snow;49;33;W;4;84%;82%;1
Tacoma;Periods of rain;57;47;SW;10;78%;87%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;56;46;SSW;14;89%;87%;1
Vancouver;Periods of rain;59;48;WSW;8;83%;87%;1
Walla Walla;Cooler with a shower;62;47;SW;14;56%;75%;2
Wenatchee;Showers around;59;41;W;7;62%;83%;1
Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;56;48;SE;17;84%;86%;1
Yakima;A p.m. shower or two;62;36;SW;9;58%;67%;2
