WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, humid;82;55;N;5;65%;5%;5
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSE;7;65%;4%;5
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;81;56;SW;6;58%;4%;5
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;NW;5;58%;4%;5
Deer Park;A morning t-storm;73;51;NE;4;69%;60%;2
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;71;56;S;9;73%;3%;5
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;88;57;NW;6;42%;27%;5
Ephrata;Turning sunny;86;60;SSE;9;37%;9%;5
Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;N;5;62%;4%;5
Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;80;54;SW;7;78%;4%;5
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSW;7;71%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;67;58;WNW;8;87%;4%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;79;58;WNW;4;71%;3%;5
Moses Lake;Clouds, then sun;86;59;ESE;7;43%;10%;5
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;79;52;SSW;6;64%;3%;4
Omak;Not as hot;85;61;SSE;7;38%;14%;3
Pasco;Turning sunny;85;58;SSE;6;53%;24%;5
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;70;52;W;7;74%;3%;5
Pullman;Showers and t-storms;76;55;ESE;5;64%;65%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;83;55;W;5;59%;4%;5
Quillayute;Low clouds may break;67;54;N;5;80%;5%;2
Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;WSW;6;57%;5%;5
Seattle;Mostly sunny;80;59;ENE;6;60%;4%;5
Seattle Boeing;Nice with sunshine;81;60;NNW;6;57%;4%;5
Shelton;Rather cloudy;78;55;WSW;10;63%;3%;4
Spokane;A morning t-storm;75;54;SE;3;62%;60%;3
Spokane Fairchild;A morning t-storm;76;52;SSE;6;60%;59%;4
Spokane Felts;A morning t-storm;75;54;SE;3;62%;60%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunshine;74;54;W;5;58%;10%;5
Tacoma;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;WSW;6;64%;4%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;SW;6;70%;4%;5
Vancouver;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;NNW;5;62%;4%;5
Walla Walla;A morning t-storm;83;64;ESE;6;54%;56%;5
Wenatchee;Turning sunny;83;62;WNW;6;42%;6%;5
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;71;55;WSW;7;70%;4%;5
Yakima;Abundant sunshine;87;58;N;5;44%;5%;5
