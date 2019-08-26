WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;NNE;6;58%;3%;5
Bellingham;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;W;5;58%;4%;5
Bremerton;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;NNE;7;47%;2%;5
Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;NNE;6;48%;0%;6
Deer Park;Sunny and nice;84;46;NE;4;31%;0%;6
Eastsound;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;NW;9;72%;4%;5
Ellensburg;Sunny and nice;90;54;NW;6;30%;0%;6
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;NW;7;21%;0%;6
Everett;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;N;6;57%;3%;5
Fort Lewis;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;ENE;8;62%;3%;6
Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;WNW;7;59%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;83;60;E;9;58%;3%;6
Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sunshine;93;57;NNE;8;47%;3%;6
Moses Lake;Nice with sunshine;90;56;NE;6;25%;0%;6
Olympia;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;ENE;8;49%;3%;6
Omak;Sunny and delightful;89;57;SE;8;24%;0%;5
Pasco;Plenty of sun;93;54;WNW;5;33%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Sunny, nice and warm;78;56;SSW;6;53%;4%;5
Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;E;5;25%;0%;6
Puyallup;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;NE;5;47%;2%;6
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, warm;79;56;N;7;53%;4%;5
Renton;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;NNE;6;51%;4%;5
Seattle;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;NNE;7;50%;2%;5
Seattle Boeing;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;NE;9;50%;4%;5
Shelton;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;SE;7;46%;2%;6
Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;ESE;2;31%;0%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;NW;5;29%;0%;6
Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;ESE;2;31%;0%;6
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warm;78;56;ESE;6;36%;0%;6
Tacoma;Sunny and nice;82;60;NE;7;50%;4%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;ENE;10;55%;4%;6
Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;NNE;7;38%;3%;6
Walla Walla;Sunny and very warm;92;62;ESE;5;26%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Sunny and nice;87;63;W;8;28%;0%;6
Whidbey Island;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;NW;7;65%;4%;5
Yakima;Sunny and nice;89;55;NW;6;28%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather