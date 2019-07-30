WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Some sun, pleasant;79;57;NW;4;57%;12%;7
Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;76;59;SSE;6;59%;59%;5
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;80;57;NE;4;61%;14%;5
Chehalis;Areas of low clouds;82;57;W;4;55%;23%;6
Deer Park;Sunny and delightful;88;52;S;6;35%;0%;8
Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;72;59;ESE;5;70%;59%;5
Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;NW;10;37%;0%;8
Ephrata;Sunny and delightful;90;64;NW;7;30%;0%;8
Everett;Clouds and sun;79;57;NW;5;59%;12%;7
Fort Lewis;Areas of low clouds;81;58;W;4;67%;13%;5
Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;72;56;SW;5;72%;59%;3
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;72;57;WNW;8;80%;63%;3
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;82;58;W;4;60%;8%;6
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;WSW;6;34%;0%;8
Olympia;Low clouds;80;55;SW;4;57%;13%;3
Omak;Sunny and pleasant;92;63;SW;9;28%;0%;8
Pasco;Plenty of sun;94;59;SW;5;34%;0%;8
Port Angeles;A passing shower;70;55;W;5;70%;59%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny;86;53;N;5;32%;0%;8
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;82;58;WSW;4;57%;12%;6
Quillayute;Spotty showers;71;55;N;5;75%;66%;2
Renton;Partly sunny;81;62;NNE;5;58%;13%;7
Seattle;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;NNE;5;60%;12%;7
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;81;64;NNE;4;51%;14%;7
Shelton;Partly sunny;80;55;WSW;6;57%;14%;4
Spokane;Sunshine;89;61;S;4;30%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSW;7;32%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunshine;89;61;S;4;30%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;69;53;W;4;63%;15%;8
Tacoma;Partly sunny;79;58;W;4;62%;14%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;79;58;NNW;4;59%;14%;7
Vancouver;Sunshine, pleasant;83;61;NNW;4;53%;7%;8
Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;SSE;7;27%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;WNW;9;34%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;72;58;W;6;66%;58%;7
Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;91;56;N;5;35%;0%;8
