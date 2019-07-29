WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Some sun, pleasant;76;53;NNE;5;49%;6%;8
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;72;57;SSE;11;61%;10%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;5;61%;6%;8
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;WNW;5;51%;27%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;87;48;SSW;8;32%;0%;8
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;72;57;WSW;11;65%;12%;7
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;57;NW;19;34%;0%;8
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;90;59;NW;8;25%;0%;8
Everett;Clouds and sun;76;54;NNE;5;54%;5%;8
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;78;54;SW;6;69%;7%;8
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;8;68%;9%;7
Hoquiam;Clouds and sunshine;69;57;W;10;75%;31%;4
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;WNW;5;62%;6%;8
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;WNW;7;27%;0%;8
Olympia;Partly sunny;77;52;SW;7;56%;7%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny;93;61;WNW;7;24%;1%;8
Pasco;Plenty of sun;93;58;W;9;30%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Periods of sun;67;53;W;7;69%;11%;5
Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;SSW;8;31%;0%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny;78;54;WSW;5;55%;6%;8
Quillayute;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SSE;6;72%;65%;3
Renton;Nice with some sun;76;57;NE;5;55%;6%;8
Seattle;Clouds and sun;74;58;NE;5;58%;5%;8
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;NNE;5;56%;7%;8
Shelton;Nice with some sun;78;54;WSW;8;57%;7%;8
Spokane;Sunny and nice;88;56;S;8;30%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;85;53;SSW;11;32%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;88;56;S;8;30%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;W;6;63%;14%;8
Tacoma;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;WNW;5;61%;7%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;75;56;SW;5;63%;7%;8
Vancouver;Nice with sunshine;78;56;NNW;5;53%;5%;8
Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SSE;12;24%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;WNW;13;30%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sunshine;70;57;W;8;65%;7%;7
Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;90;55;N;5;29%;0%;8
