WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;5;48%;34%;8
Bellingham;Partly sunny;76;61;SSE;8;59%;78%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;85;60;S;5;53%;32%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and beautiful;86;60;WSW;6;52%;27%;8
Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;92;56;SSW;5;32%;1%;8
Eastsound;Partly sunny;75;60;SW;7;68%;63%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;95;64;NW;9;29%;3%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;96;68;NW;8;23%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny;82;60;N;5;51%;33%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSW;5;63%;30%;8
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;72;57;WSW;7;70%;62%;8
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;70;61;WSW;10;85%;61%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;WNW;6;58%;29%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WNW;6;24%;0%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;6;53%;31%;8
Omak;Partly sunny;96;61;SW;8;25%;4%;8
Pasco;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;NW;4;27%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;71;55;W;9;73%;62%;6
Pullman;Warm with some sun;90;57;SSW;5;26%;2%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;88;62;SW;5;50%;30%;8
Quillayute;Low clouds;70;54;WSW;5;80%;61%;2
Renton;Partly sunny;86;63;SSW;5;52%;30%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;5;52%;30%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;4;50%;30%;8
Shelton;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;9;55%;33%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;S;2;28%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;SSW;5;27%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;S;2;28%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;5;49%;27%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;83;61;SW;5;55%;30%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;57%;30%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;NNW;5;48%;15%;8
Walla Walla;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;S;5;20%;2%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;94;68;WNW;8;27%;2%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;70;60;W;8;68%;67%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;NNW;6;27%;2%;8
_____
