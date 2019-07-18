WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;71;48;N;5;54%;26%;5
Bellingham;Partly sunny;70;50;N;7;64%;27%;5
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;71;49;NNE;5;60%;26%;8
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;NNW;4;52%;3%;4
Deer Park;Sunshine, pleasant;73;41;N;7;43%;4%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;68;54;NNE;5;67%;23%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;50;NW;16;36%;3%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;W;8;28%;0%;9
Everett;Clouds and sun;71;50;NNW;5;57%;26%;6
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;NE;5;70%;12%;5
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;67;51;WSW;6;68%;19%;8
Hoquiam;Sunny intervals;70;53;NNW;11;68%;27%;6
Kelso-Longview;Clouds breaking;76;53;NNW;6;57%;11%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSE;7;31%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;74;52;NNE;4;55%;11%;8
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;N;8;30%;10%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;50;SE;6;32%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;66;50;WSW;8;63%;11%;8
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;E;10;41%;1%;9
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;74;49;NE;5;55%;11%;8
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;68;51;N;7;68%;27%;6
Renton;Clouds and sun;73;53;NE;5;56%;27%;8
Seattle;Clouds and sun;71;55;NNE;5;58%;26%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;56;NE;5;54%;27%;8
Shelton;Sunny intervals;75;50;E;5;56%;9%;5
Spokane;Mostly sunny;75;49;SSW;8;35%;3%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;72;47;SW;10;37%;2%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;75;49;SSW;8;35%;3%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, cool;57;42;W;6;70%;2%;9
Tacoma;Sunny intervals;72;53;NE;5;59%;13%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;NE;5;61%;13%;8
Vancouver;Clouds breaking;76;54;NNW;6;52%;10%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;79;54;ESE;8;33%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;78;55;WNW;12;32%;3%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;54;WNW;8;63%;21%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;80;47;NNW;6;32%;1%;9
_____
