WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;73;60;SSE;7;53%;84%;3
Bellingham;A little rain;72;59;S;9;71%;99%;3
Bremerton;A shower;72;59;SSW;8;78%;69%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;72;59;NW;5;77%;71%;5
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;79;53;SSW;6;56%;24%;3
Eastsound;A little rain;69;57;S;9;81%;80%;3
Ellensburg;A passing shower;81;58;NW;10;49%;62%;4
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;84;60;WNW;10;41%;23%;6
Everett;Spotty showers;73;60;S;7;59%;72%;3
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;72;60;W;7;90%;77%;2
Friday Harbor;A little rain;69;56;S;6;78%;82%;3
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;67;60;SSW;12;92%;83%;2
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;73;62;NNW;6;78%;75%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;87;60;WNW;8;46%;18%;6
Olympia;Spotty showers;71;58;WSW;7;77%;72%;2
Omak;Spotty showers;84;59;SW;10;42%;69%;3
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;91;63;W;7;40%;23%;6
Port Angeles;A touch of rain;66;57;W;4;83%;77%;2
Pullman;Some sun;77;56;SW;5;51%;27%;9
Puyallup;Spotty showers;74;61;WSW;6;74%;85%;3
Quillayute;A little rain;67;57;SSE;10;85%;88%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;73;62;SW;6;69%;71%;3
Seattle;Spotty showers;73;62;SSW;7;74%;72%;3
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;74;62;S;7;67%;71%;3
Shelton;A little rain;70;59;WSW;8;80%;75%;2
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;81;60;S;5;45%;32%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mainly cloudy;79;56;WSW;8;47%;31%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;81;60;S;5;45%;32%;4
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;61;49;WNW;3;87%;83%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;71;59;WSW;6;75%;71%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;70;58;WSW;6;80%;71%;2
Vancouver;A passing shower;74;62;WNW;5;70%;66%;3
Walla Walla;Partial sunshine;86;64;S;5;42%;26%;9
Wenatchee;A passing shower;81;61;WNW;9;47%;60%;4
Whidbey Island;A little rain;72;59;WSW;11;70%;81%;3
Yakima;A passing shower;84;56;NW;7;47%;61%;4
