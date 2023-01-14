Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;50;SSE;2;92%

Bellingham;Rain;55;SSE;14;74%

Bremerton;Showers;50;SSE;2;97%

Chehalis;Showers;50;SSE;3;99%

Deer Park;Showers;35;NNE;1;98%

Eastsound;Showers;52;S;13;93%

Ellensburg;Fog;36;E;3;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;39;WNW;3;88%

Everett;Showers;48;SSE;2;94%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;ESE;7;87%

Friday Harbor;Showers;50;SSE;12;86%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;S;20;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;SSE;10;86%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;33;WSW;2;99%

Olympia;Showers;49;S;13;92%

Omak;Fog;35;NNE;1;92%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;S;3;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;44;SE;12;70%

Puyallup;Showers;46;SE;2;87%

Quillayute;Cloudy;50;S;8;100%

Renton;Showers;49;Calm;0;89%

Seattle;Showers;49;SE;2;92%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;SSE;6;96%

Shelton;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;NE;5;93%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;79%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSE;2;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;S;7;86%

Vancouver;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;100%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;44;E;3;78%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;3;100%

Whidbey Island;Showers;52;SE;26;80%

Yakima;Fog;36;WSW;3;92%

_____

