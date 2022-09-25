WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;57;NW;1;82% Bellingham;Clear;55;Calm;0;92% Bremerton;Mostly clear;61;NNE;1;82% Chehalis;Clear;60;N;2;76% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;N;2;64% Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Clear;58;N;6;57% Ephrata;Clear;67;N;7;38% Everett;Clear;57;NW;1;86% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;63;N;6;63% Friday Harbor;Clear;59;NW;3;71% Hoquiam;Clear;61;Calm;0;75% Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;Calm;0;75% Moses Lake;Clear;58;N;3;58% Olympia;Clear;61;NNE;6;69% Omak;Mostly clear;61;NNW;3;47% Pasco;Clear;60;NW;5;77% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;82% Pullman;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;58% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;1;80% Quillayute;Clear;56;ENE;3;89% Renton;Mostly clear;64;N;8;72% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;1;75% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;64% Shelton;Clear;56;Calm;0;80% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;53% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;3;42% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;53% Stampede Pass;Clear;55;Calm;0;68% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;61;N;2;79% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;63;NNE;10;67% Vancouver;Clear;66;WNW;3;58% Walla Walla;Clear;65;SE;7;46% Wenatchee;Clear;66;WSW;7;44% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;WSW;3;83% Yakima;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;7;74% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather