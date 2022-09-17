Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;53;NE;1;78%

Bellingham;Cloudy;56;S;5;71%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;1;75%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;1;91%

Deer Park;Clear;52;SSW;2;64%

Eastsound;Cloudy;55;SSE;5;66%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;52;NNW;7;68%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;58;NNW;10;37%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;1;76%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;3;70%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;68%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;83%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;56;NW;5;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;53;WNW;5;48%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;52;S;3;80%

Omak;Cloudy;61;NNW;7;39%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;5;53%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;55;W;7;74%

Pullman;Clear;50;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;1;73%

Quillayute;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;NE;1;69%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;7;55%

Shelton;Mostly clear;54;N;5;77%

Spokane;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;61%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;53;SW;8;55%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;61%

Stampede Pass;Fog;44;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;1;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;3;66%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;59%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;61;S;9;47%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;58;WNW;13;49%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;9;74%

Yakima;Clear;55;NW;5;50%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By