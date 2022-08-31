WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;65;NW;1;79% Bellingham;Clear;67;Calm;0;86% Bremerton;Mostly clear;74;N;1;72% Chehalis;Mostly clear;72;NNW;1;68% Deer Park;Clear;63;NW;2;51% Eastsound;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;68% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;68;NNE;6;54% Ephrata;Clear;82;Calm;0;22% Everett;Mostly clear;69;WNW;1;79% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;47% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;69% Hoquiam;Clear;64;SW;8;80% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;70;N;6;67% Moses Lake;Clear;72;N;2;40% Olympia;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;56% Omak;Mostly clear;74;WNW;7;39% Pasco;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;63% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;65;WSW;3;75% Pullman;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;31% Puyallup;Mostly clear;72;N;1;68% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;70% Renton;Mostly clear;74;NNE;3;68% Seattle;Partly cloudy;73;N;1;66% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;76;NNW;3;57% Shelton;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;75% Spokane;Clear;74;NE;5;32% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;76;ENE;5;26% Spokane Felts;Clear;74;NE;5;32% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;33% Tacoma;Mostly clear;71;NNE;2;68% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;53% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;45% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;E;6;39% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;80;NNW;5;28% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;80% Yakima;Clear;69;W;8;58% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather