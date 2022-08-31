Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;65;NW;1;79%

Bellingham;Clear;67;Calm;0;86%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;74;N;1;72%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;72;NNW;1;68%

Deer Park;Clear;63;NW;2;51%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;68%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;68;NNE;6;54%

Ephrata;Clear;82;Calm;0;22%

Everett;Mostly clear;69;WNW;1;79%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;47%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;69%

Hoquiam;Clear;64;SW;8;80%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;70;N;6;67%

Moses Lake;Clear;72;N;2;40%

Olympia;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;56%

Omak;Mostly clear;74;WNW;7;39%

Pasco;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;63%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;65;WSW;3;75%

Pullman;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;31%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;72;N;1;68%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;70%

Renton;Mostly clear;74;NNE;3;68%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;73;N;1;66%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;76;NNW;3;57%

Shelton;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;75%

Spokane;Clear;74;NE;5;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;76;ENE;5;26%

Spokane Felts;Clear;74;NE;5;32%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;33%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;71;NNE;2;68%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;53%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;45%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;E;6;39%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;80;NNW;5;28%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;80%

Yakima;Clear;69;W;8;58%

