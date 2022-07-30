WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;71;NW;1;73% Bellingham;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89% Bremerton;Clear;75;NNW;1;73% Chehalis;Clear;74;NW;1;68% Deer Park;Clear;69;N;2;42% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;64;S;5;82% Ellensburg;Clear;87;NNW;13;39% Ephrata;Clear;94;WNW;10;13% Everett;Clear;71;NNW;1;76% Fort Lewis;Clear;80;WSW;5;57% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Showers;60;WNW;5;92% Kelso-Longview;Clear;75;N;6;68% Moses Lake;Clear;83;NNW;5;28% Olympia;Clear;77;Calm;0;63% Omak;Clear;86;NNW;3;27% Pasco;Mostly clear;87;ESE;3;41% Port Angeles;Clear;61;WNW;7;80% Pullman;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;50% Puyallup;Clear;76;NNW;1;69% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96% Renton;Clear;80;Calm;0;53% Seattle;Mostly clear;76;N;2;66% Seattle Boeing;Clear;77;NNW;3;59% Shelton;Clear;73;W;8;70% Spokane;Partly cloudy;76;NE;3;35% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;83;W;6;25% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;76;NE;3;35% Stampede Pass;Clear;70;N;6;70% Tacoma;Clear;76;N;2;66% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;77;NNW;3;61% Vancouver;Clear;86;N;5;47% Walla Walla;Clear;85;ESE;9;24% Wenatchee;Clear;89;W;9;23% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;83% Yakima;Clear;90;N;5;26% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather