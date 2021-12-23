WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;47;SE;13;79% Bellingham;Showers;49;S;18;73% Bremerton;Rain;45;S;5;93% Chehalis;Rain;46;S;16;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;34;ESE;3;88% Eastsound;Showers;46;SSW;9;93% Ellensburg;Fog;27;E;3;88% Ephrata;Fog;24;SSW;3;91% Everett;Rain;45;SSE;4;90% Fort Lewis;Rain;46;SE;13;81% Friday Harbor;Showers;46;SSW;12;85% Hoquiam;Showers;45;WNW;10;89% Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;10;93% Moses Lake;Fog;28;NNW;1;100% Olympia;Rain;48;SSW;12;82% Omak;Cloudy;27;SSW;8;92% Pasco;Cloudy;38;ESE;7;89% Port Angeles;Showers;37;W;7;88% Pullman;Showers;38;SW;10;79% Puyallup;Cloudy;46;SSE;3;85% Quillayute;Showers;38;ESE;5;100% Renton;Showers;45;SSE;7;82% Seattle;Showers;45;S;5;88% Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;SSE;9;92% Shelton;Rain;44;S;14;88% Spokane;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;35;S;12;99% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92% Stampede Pass;Fog;30;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Rain;43;S;10;100% Tacoma Narrows;Rain;43;S;10;100% Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;10;88% Walla Walla;Cloudy;42;SE;10;85% Wenatchee;Cloudy;24;W;6;88% Whidbey Island;Showers;44;WSW;18;78% Yakima;Partly cloudy;30;SE;3;92% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather