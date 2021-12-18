WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;35;SW;3;95% Bellingham;Snow;32;NNE;7;100% Bremerton;Showers;39;SE;3;95% Chehalis;Rain;41;S;12;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;21;NNE;7;70% Eastsound;Showers;37;N;6;93% Ellensburg;Flurries;27;WNW;3;78% Ephrata;Flurries;28;N;8;58% Everett;Rain;36;SE;4;92% Fort Lewis;Showers;39;Calm;0;86% Friday Harbor;Showers;38;ESE;13;89% Hoquiam;Showers;42;E;13;88% Kelso-Longview;Rain;39;SSE;8;93% Moses Lake;Flurries;28;N;3;72% Olympia;Showers;42;S;6;85% Omak;Flurries;23;Calm;0;71% Pasco;Cloudy;31;NW;5;69% Port Angeles;Rain;38;WSW;3;82% Pullman;Cloudy;24;E;16;71% Puyallup;Showers;38;E;2;95% Quillayute;Rain;40;SE;10;96% Renton;Showers;38;SE;5;85% Seattle;Showers;37;SE;4;94% Seattle Boeing;Showers;37;SSE;6;100% Shelton;Showers;37;Calm;0;95% Spokane;Cloudy;23;SW;3;77% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;19;NE;9;89% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;23;SW;3;77% Stampede Pass;Snow;19;ENE;4;87% Tacoma;Showers;37;Calm;0;100% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;37;Calm;0;100% Vancouver;Rain;38;ESE;9;92% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;3;75% Wenatchee;Cloudy;25;WNW;6;71% Whidbey Island;Showers;37;ESE;22;88% Yakima;Snow;29;Calm;3;88% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather