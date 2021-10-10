WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 10, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;54;SSE;6;86% Bellingham;Showers;54;NW;10;92% Bremerton;Showers;53;S;4;94% Chehalis;Rain;54;S;5;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;50;S;4;62% Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SSW;16;100% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;65% Ephrata;Cloudy;53;SSW;6;63% Everett;Cloudy;55;SSE;6;88% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;55;SSE;14;76% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;S;10;89% Hoquiam;Showers;58;WNW;17;86% Kelso-Longview;Showers;55;S;5;83% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;7;64% Olympia;Rain;52;SSW;13;92% Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;S;12;47% Pasco;Cloudy;60;SW;10;49% Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;WNW;18;82% Pullman;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;65% Puyallup;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;92% Quillayute;Cloudy;51;WNW;6;96% Renton;Showers;54;SSE;6;82% Seattle;Cloudy;52;S;5;95% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;SSE;7;92% Shelton;Cloudy;52;W;3;96% Spokane;Cloudy;54;SSW;14;52% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;50;SSE;16;61% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;54;SSW;14;52% Stampede Pass;Showers;41;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;52;S;5;94% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;51;S;12;96% Vancouver;Rain;58;ESE;6;66% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;55;S;15;52% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;6;56% Whidbey Island;Showers;55;S;20;86% Yakima;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;79% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather