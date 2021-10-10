Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;54;SSE;6;86%

Bellingham;Showers;54;NW;10;92%

Bremerton;Showers;53;S;4;94%

Chehalis;Rain;54;S;5;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;50;S;4;62%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SSW;16;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;65%

Ephrata;Cloudy;53;SSW;6;63%

Everett;Cloudy;55;SSE;6;88%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;55;SSE;14;76%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;S;10;89%

Hoquiam;Showers;58;WNW;17;86%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;55;S;5;83%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;7;64%

Olympia;Rain;52;SSW;13;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;S;12;47%

Pasco;Cloudy;60;SW;10;49%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;WNW;18;82%

Pullman;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;65%

Puyallup;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;51;WNW;6;96%

Renton;Showers;54;SSE;6;82%

Seattle;Cloudy;52;S;5;95%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;SSE;7;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;52;W;3;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;54;SSW;14;52%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;50;SSE;16;61%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;54;SSW;14;52%

Stampede Pass;Showers;41;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;52;S;5;94%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;51;S;12;96%

Vancouver;Rain;58;ESE;6;66%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;55;S;15;52%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;6;56%

Whidbey Island;Showers;55;S;20;86%

Yakima;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;79%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather