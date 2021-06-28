WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;83;NNW;3;58% Bellingham;Clear;76;Calm;0;76% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;86;NNE;1;50% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;3;46% Eastsound;Clear;77;Calm;0;60% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;80;W;3;41% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;92;NNE;5;21% Everett;Clear;83;NNE;1;70% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;87;Calm;0;46% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;65% Hoquiam;Clear;82;Calm;0;57% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;86;Calm;0;56% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;93;E;6;22% Olympia;Partly cloudy;84;NNW;3;60% Omak;Mostly cloudy;91;NW;10;26% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;97;NE;10;24% Port Angeles;Clear;79;N;3;59% Pullman;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;6;34% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;82;NNW;1;61% Quillayute;Clear;80;NNE;3;66% Renton;Partly cloudy;86;Calm;0;52% Seattle;Partly cloudy;85;N;1;50% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;88;Calm;0;41% Shelton;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;52% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;29% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;29% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;29% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;32% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;86;NE;3;45% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;86;NE;3;45% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;89;SW;5;47% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;89;ENE;17;25% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;29% Whidbey Island;Clear;70;Calm;0;60% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;84;W;7;34% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather