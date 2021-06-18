Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;NNW;7;63%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;9;42%

Bremerton;Cloudy;62;NNE;2;56%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;59;SW;3;67%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;57%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;7;41%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;13;35%

Ephrata;Cloudy;75;SW;3;29%

Everett;Cloudy;61;N;3;66%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;6;42%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;8;43%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;NW;9;74%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;N;6;55%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;6;39%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;62;S;3;64%

Omak;Mostly clear;65;WNW;8;38%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;43%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;58;W;13;69%

Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;57%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;62;NNW;2;58%

Quillayute;Clear;55;NNW;3;89%

Renton;Cloudy;67;NNW;9;48%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;2;59%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;50%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;10;53%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;64;N;3;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;33%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;64;N;3;48%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;52;N;5;66%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;53%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;71;NNW;8;40%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;68;E;8;45%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;75;W;6;28%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;12;71%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;71;W;6;34%

