WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;61;N;6;75% Bellingham;Clear;66;S;14;62% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;NE;2;77% Chehalis;Clear;61;SW;5;87% Deer Park;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;58% Eastsound;Clear;64;SSW;8;59% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;76;WNW;26;41% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;86;NW;12;24% Everett;Clear;62;N;2;80% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;67;WSW;6;58% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;61;W;9;86% Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;Calm;0;72% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;89;NW;10;23% Olympia;Clear;63;S;6;67% Omak;Partly cloudy;78;WNW;3;28% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;48% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;60;W;7;77% Pullman;Partly cloudy;71;NE;5;50% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;2;69% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;90% Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;10;58% Seattle;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;2;73% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;58% Shelton;Clear;62;WSW;9;77% Spokane;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;36% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;35% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;36% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;59;N;6;69% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;3;70% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;3;70% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;7;45% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;32% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;82;NW;15;30% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;7;83% Yakima;Partly cloudy;83;NW;9;32%