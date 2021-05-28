WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;51;Calm;0;92% Bellingham;Cloudy;52;N;3;86% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;6;92% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Clear;54;SSW;10;39% Eastsound;Cloudy;52;S;12;81% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;50;NW;13;58% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;58;W;17;34% Everett;Showers;52;SSW;4;92% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;S;12;93% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;SW;12;86% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;W;17;85% Kelso-Longview;Showers;54;S;6;81% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;13;38% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;9;89% Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;S;10;40% Pasco;Partly cloudy;60;W;16;38% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;49;W;10;86% Pullman;Clear;53;WSW;16;44% Puyallup;Showers;51;SW;5;87% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;7;96% Renton;Cloudy;53;S;12;79% Seattle;Cloudy;51;SSW;6;88% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;13;82% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;13;96% Spokane;Mostly clear;58;SW;12;38% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;51;SW;17;49% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;58;SW;12;38% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;36;W;12;96% Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;96% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;96% Vancouver;Cloudy;56;N;7;59% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;56;SSW;12;41% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;55;W;17;43% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;W;14;80% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;7;46% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather