WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, May 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;51;NNW;6;79% Bellingham;Clear;56;S;9;83% Bremerton;Mostly clear;51;SW;2;84% Chehalis;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;54;ENE;12;36% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;S;14;76% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;54;NNW;17;58% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;59;N;5;38% Everett;Clear;53;N;2;89% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;53;W;9;77% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;3;89% Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;WNW;7;89% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;51;N;5;79% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;6;32% Olympia;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;79% Omak;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;8;43% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;7;39% Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;WNW;10;89% Pullman;Cloudy;46;NE;9;55% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;51;W;2;86% Quillayute;Cloudy;47;NNW;3;92% Renton;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;69% Seattle;Mostly clear;55;S;2;74% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;61% Shelton;Partly cloudy;49;WSW;10;89% Spokane;Cloudy;55;ENE;9;38% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;51;E;15;42% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;55;ENE;9;38% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;39;N;6;95% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;51;W;6;85% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;51;W;6;85% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;3;63% Walla Walla;Clear;51;NE;9;56% Wenatchee;Cloudy;61;NNW;12;44% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;WSW;12;82% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;13;45% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather