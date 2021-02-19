Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, February 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;37;NW;3;92%

Bellingham;Showers;43;S;10;88%

Bremerton;Rain;42;SSW;4;98%

Chehalis;Showers;41;SW;5;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;27;NE;3;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;12;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;24;N;3;84%

Ephrata;Cloudy;29;WNW;7;85%

Everett;Rain;41;SSE;2;89%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;SSE;12;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;41;SSE;8;95%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;WSW;15;92%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;39;SE;9;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;5;88%

Olympia;Showers;41;SSW;9;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;27;S;3;88%

Pasco;Cloudy;30;SSE;6;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;43;SW;7;85%

Pullman;Fog;30;SSE;8;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;44;SSW;5;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;44;WSW;10;92%

Renton;Cloudy;45;S;9;82%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;SSW;5;91%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;SSW;13;88%

Shelton;Rain;43;WSW;13;93%

Spokane;Snow;30;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;28;SSE;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;30;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;87%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;14;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;14;88%

Vancouver;Rain;38;ESE;5;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;24;SE;5;95%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;26;WNW;3;95%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;43;ESE;12;79%

Yakima;Cloudy;28;E;3;92%

_____

