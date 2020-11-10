WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, November 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;39;SSE;6;88%
Bellingham;Showers;41;S;15;75%
Bremerton;Cloudy;40;S;3;97%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;S;10;93%
Deer Park;Snow;28;S;6;88%
Eastsound;Cloudy;41;S;9;86%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;33;WSW;2;85%
Ephrata;Snow;34;S;5;78%
Everett;Cloudy;39;SSE;3;89%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;41;S;16;100%
Friday Harbor;Rain;42;SSE;15;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;41;NE;3;88%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;42;SSE;14;82%
Moses Lake;Showers;39;S;7;69%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;14;88%
Omak;Flurries;32;SSW;6;88%
Pasco;Showers;44;SW;14;57%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;35;NNE;3;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;29;SE;16;81%
Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SSW;4;84%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;45;W;14;60%
Renton;Cloudy;40;SSE;3;89%
Seattle;Cloudy;39;SSE;3;92%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;39;W;3;92%
Shelton;Cloudy;34;WSW;6;100%
Spokane;Snow;31;E;7;78%
Spokane Fairchild;Snow;27;SSE;9;100%
Spokane Felts;Snow;31;E;7;78%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;31;N;3;88%
Tacoma;Cloudy;40;S;10;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;S;10;79%
Vancouver;Cloudy;42;S;15;64%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;40;SSW;18;57%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;3;85%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;20;78%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;34;W;3;66%
