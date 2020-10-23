WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, October 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;37;NE;1;97%

Chehalis;Clear;37;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;22;ENE;5;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;66%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;34;SW;8;58%

Everett;Cloudy;37;NNE;1;91%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;W;3;100%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;40;Calm;0;96%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;50%

Olympia;Showers;35;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;5;56%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;31;N;3;88%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Clear;31;ENE;3;82%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;1;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;39;E;5;88%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;S;3;82%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;1;89%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;82%

Shelton;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;5;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;29;S;3;99%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;5;84%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;75%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;69%

Walla Walla;Clear;34;ENE;12;72%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;38;E;6;64%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;41;E;6;85%

Yakima;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;44%

