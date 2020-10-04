WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;58;S;10;83%

Bremerton;Showers;57;WNW;1;98%

Chehalis;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;47;Calm;0;89%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;SSE;8;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;60;WNW;7;61%

Ephrata;Clear;61;NNW;5;57%

Everett;Cloudy;55;NW;1;78%

Fort Lewis;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;52;S;5;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;57;N;3;68%

Olympia;Showers;57;N;3;96%

Omak;Clear;62;W;5;55%

Pasco;Clear;53;NNW;3;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;58;W;6;83%

Pullman;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Showers;56;WNW;1;96%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Showers;56;SSW;5;96%

Seattle;Showers;55;W;1;97%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;57;Calm;0;89%

Shelton;Showers;56;W;6;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;55;NE;3;71%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;76%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;55;NE;3;71%

Stampede Pass;Clear;54;N;3;77%

Tacoma;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Vancouver;Cloudy;59;NW;7;91%

Walla Walla;Clear;61;E;8;62%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;5;58%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SSE;7;86%

Yakima;Clear;54;W;8;77%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather