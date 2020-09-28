WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%
Bellingham;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%
Bremerton;Clear;54;N;1;88%
Chehalis;Clear;52;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;79%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;51;WSW;5;71%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;52%
Everett;Clear;53;NW;1;83%
Fort Lewis;Clear;57;NNE;3;93%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%
Hoquiam;Clear;59;ENE;7;71%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;N;3;72%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;54%
Olympia;Clear;55;NE;3;74%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;3;52%
Pasco;Clear;53;N;5;73%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;62%
Puyallup;Clear;53;NNW;1;86%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Clear;60;N;5;69%
Seattle;Clear;55;N;1;83%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;58;Calm;0;74%
Shelton;Clear;56;N;3;77%
Spokane;Mostly clear;50;NNE;5;68%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;47;WSW;3;61%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;50;NNE;5;68%
Stampede Pass;Clear;52;Calm;0;71%
Tacoma;Clear;55;N;6;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;N;6;77%
Vancouver;Clear;58;N;6;76%
Walla Walla;Clear;51;Calm;0;68%
Wenatchee;Clear;56;E;9;59%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;52;W;3;89%
Yakima;Clear;49;Calm;0;70%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather