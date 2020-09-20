WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Bellingham;Clear;59;S;10;83%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;1;97%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;80%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;57;S;8;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;56;W;10;74%
Ephrata;Clear;62;NW;6;51%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;1;94%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;N;3;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;SSW;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;62;W;7;57%
Olympia;Cloudy;60;SW;5;92%
Omak;Clear;56;NW;7;61%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;69%
Port Angeles;Clear;54;SW;5;96%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Puyallup;Cloudy;60;SW;1;94%
Quillayute;Showers;58;ESE;1;96%
Renton;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Seattle;Cloudy;59;SE;1;94%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;SSE;3;89%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;59;W;3;96%
Spokane;Cloudy;60;SW;6;64%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;53;S;5;85%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;60;SW;6;64%
Stampede Pass;Fog;50;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;57;SW;3;100%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;57;SW;3;100%
Vancouver;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;58;S;9;69%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;61;NW;13;59%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;61;SW;10;80%
Yakima;Clear;52;SW;5;74%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather