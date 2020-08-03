WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, August 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;3;74%
Bellingham;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;W;1;82%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;59;WSW;3;93%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;49%
Eastsound;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;68;WNW;17;50%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;25;27%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;1;81%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;3;83%
Hoquiam;Showers;61;WSW;3;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;64;NW;5;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;9;32%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;75;W;5;30%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;77;W;6;36%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;60;WSW;6;89%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;67;E;3;40%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;1;73%
Quillayute;Showers;58;E;3;100%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;60%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;64;NW;1;83%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;70%
Shelton;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;86%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;37%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;32%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;37%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;55;W;8;74%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;62;SW;6;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;62;SW;6;74%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;65;NW;5;60%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;S;13;35%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;73;NW;20;35%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;W;3;80%
Yakima;Cloudy;73;NW;14;43%
