WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, May 11, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;54;S;8;80%

Bellingham;Showers;57;SSE;13;66%

Bremerton;Showers;52;SSE;2;95%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;58;NE;14;32%

Eastsound;Showers;55;S;16;76%

Ellensburg;Showers;57;Calm;0;54%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;10;33%

Everett;Rain;54;SSE;2;87%

Fort Lewis;Showers;54;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;52;SW;13;78%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;ENE;3;92%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;13;34%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Omak;Cloudy;66;SSE;5;39%

Pasco;Clear;62;NNW;8;57%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;6;92%

Pullman;Cloudy;58;N;6;49%

Puyallup;Showers;54;S;2;86%

Quillayute;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Showers;56;Calm;0;74%

Seattle;Cloudy;55;SSE;2;77%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;57;S;6;57%

Shelton;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;17;29%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;58;ENE;16;35%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;17;29%

Stampede Pass;Fog;42;SW;6;91%

Tacoma;Rain;54;SSW;9;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;54;SSW;9;71%

Vancouver;Clear;53;Calm;0;91%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;64;SE;13;53%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;37%

Whidbey Island;Showers;54;SW;14;77%

Yakima;Showers;64;W;7;39%

