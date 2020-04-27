WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, April 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;51;S;14;76%
Bellingham;Showers;54;S;14;66%
Bremerton;Rain;47;S;4;96%
Chehalis;Cloudy;52;S;10;87%
Deer Park;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;64%
Eastsound;Cloudy;52;N;7;81%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;35%
Ephrata;Showers;57;Calm;0;35%
Everett;Cloudy;52;S;3;85%
Fort Lewis;Showers;50;SE;8;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;NNW;3;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;S;13;96%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;ESE;5;82%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;61;SSW;7;29%
Olympia;Showers;50;SSW;10;87%
Omak;Cloudy;57;S;7;31%
Pasco;Cloudy;60;WSW;5;30%
Port Angeles;Rain;47;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;44%
Puyallup;Showers;51;S;2;92%
Quillayute;Cloudy;48;S;8;100%
Renton;Showers;52;SSE;5;76%
Seattle;Showers;49;S;2;89%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;51;SSE;7;82%
Shelton;Rain;45;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;49;NNE;5;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;48;S;3;50%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;49;NNE;5;51%
Stampede Pass;Showers;38;W;3;89%
Tacoma;Showers;48;SSW;6;93%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;48;SSW;6;93%
Vancouver;Cloudy;57;S;3;55%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;54;SW;5;61%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;61;SSE;10;24%
Whidbey Island;Showers;54;SSE;30;61%
Yakima;Cloudy;61;WSW;6;17%
_____
