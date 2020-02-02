WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, February 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;S;7;86%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;37;S;3;72%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;37;ENE;6;87%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;6;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;37;WSW;9;61%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;N;6;65%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;18;56%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;23;44%

Everett;Cloudy;37;S;6;88%

Fort Lewis;Clear;36;ESE;5;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;36;E;5;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;40;W;14;50%

Olympia;Clear;37;Calm;0;75%

Omak;Clear;34;WNW;9;49%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;9;51%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;33;W;9;95%

Pullman;Showers;35;WSW;15;92%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;37;SE;5;88%

Quillayute;Showers;34;S;9;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;5;72%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;40;ENE;6;80%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;70%

Shelton;Clear;34;WNW;3;85%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;W;9;57%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;17;75%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;W;9;57%

Stampede Pass;Snow;24;N;3;91%

Tacoma;Clear;35;W;3;78%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;W;3;78%

Vancouver;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;79%

Walla Walla;Showers;41;SSW;16;79%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;36;WNW;17;59%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;44;W;18;65%

Yakima;Cloudy;39;W;14;44%

