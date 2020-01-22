WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;45;SSE;20;87%

Bellingham;Rain;45;S;13;82%

Bremerton;Showers;45;SSW;12;89%

Chehalis;Showers;45;S;12;93%

Deer Park;Flurries;34;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Showers;45;S;8;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;26;E;6;84%

Ephrata;Fog;32;N;3;100%

Everett;Cloudy;46;S;14;84%

Fort Lewis;Showers;44;SSE;14;99%

Friday Harbor;Showers;44;S;9;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;21;86%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;8;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;37;SSW;5;78%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;S;14;85%

Omak;Cloudy;36;S;7;81%

Pasco;Cloudy;42;SSW;13;72%

Port Angeles;Rain;39;WSW;6;95%

Pullman;Cloudy;33;N;3;88%

Puyallup;Cloudy;46;SSW;11;79%

Quillayute;Rain;46;SW;13;95%

Renton;Cloudy;46;S;8;75%

Seattle;Cloudy;47;SSW;13;77%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;45;SSW;12;85%

Shelton;Cloudy;45;SW;14;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;33;SE;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;32;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;44;SSW;17;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;44;SSW;17;85%

Vancouver;Showers;47;S;10;80%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;42;S;12;67%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;31;E;8;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;SSE;16;82%

Yakima;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%

_____

