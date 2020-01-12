WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;37;SE;6;95%
Bellingham;Showers;39;SSW;5;82%
Bremerton;Cloudy;40;SW;8;88%
Chehalis;Showers;39;SSW;7;100%
Deer Park;Flurries;32;S;10;78%
Eastsound;Showers;39;SSE;5;93%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;NW;12;72%
Ephrata;Flurries;36;WSW;12;67%
Everett;Showers;37;SSE;6;91%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;39;SSE;9;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;39;S;3;92%
Hoquiam;Showers;43;WSW;14;93%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;40;S;3;96%
Moses Lake;Showers;40;WSW;12;62%
Olympia;Showers;39;SSW;13;88%
Omak;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%
Pasco;Showers;45;SW;14;57%
Port Angeles;Showers;39;SE;5;82%
Pullman;Snow;34;WSW;26;75%
Puyallup;Showers;40;SSW;8;90%
Quillayute;Showers;37;E;5;100%
Renton;Showers;40;S;8;85%
Seattle;Showers;42;SSW;8;79%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;41;S;10;82%
Shelton;Showers;37;S;6;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;35;WSW;14;69%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;17;95%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;WSW;14;69%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;27;WSW;8;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;38;SSW;13;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;SSW;13;92%
Vancouver;Rain;42;SSW;9;82%
Walla Walla;Showers;40;SW;14;59%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;67%
Whidbey Island;Showers;42;SSE;7;78%
Yakima;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;61%
_____
