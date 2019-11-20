WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;42;NNE;3;100%

Bellingham;Clear;44;N;6;73%

Bremerton;Clear;39;NNE;3;100%

Chehalis;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;38;N;7;92%

Eastsound;Clear;48;NW;9;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;43;N;3;70%

Ephrata;Clear;45;N;21;45%

Everett;Fog;42;N;5;90%

Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Clear;47;N;5;73%

Hoquiam;Clear;41;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;44;Calm;0;95%

Moses Lake;Clear;46;N;21;43%

Olympia;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%

Omak;Clear;42;N;12;50%

Pasco;Clear;44;NW;13;67%

Port Angeles;Clear;36;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;W;7;86%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;NE;2;93%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;35;ENE;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;47;NNE;3;79%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;79%

Shelton;Fog;37;NW;3;100%

Spokane;Cloudy;43;NW;5;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;NNW;8;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;NW;5;82%

Stampede Pass;Fog;36;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;Calm;0;92%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;47;NW;6;83%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;40;S;7;92%

Wenatchee;Clear;39;Calm;0;85%

Whidbey Island;Clear;50;NE;6;56%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;46;N;5;67%

_____

