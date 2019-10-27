WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;38;N;8;79%

Bellingham;Clear;45;N;6;51%

Bremerton;Clear;46;N;10;72%

Chehalis;Clear;39;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;28;NNE;5;84%

Eastsound;Clear;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;NW;3;64%

Ephrata;Clear;45;N;16;41%

Everett;Clear;44;N;6;66%

Fort Lewis;Clear;38;SE;6;99%

Friday Harbor;Clear;42;N;3;78%

Hoquiam;Clear;43;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Clear;37;N;9;72%

Olympia;Clear;36;Calm;0;81%

Omak;Clear;41;NNE;8;53%

Pasco;Clear;41;NNE;9;67%

Port Angeles;Clear;41;E;5;64%

Pullman;Mostly clear;34;NNE;8;58%

Puyallup;Clear;42;NE;4;87%

Quillayute;Clear;44;NNW;8;67%

Renton;Clear;49;N;7;68%

Seattle;Clear;47;N;7;69%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;49;N;3;58%

Shelton;Clear;51;NNE;8;40%

Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;32;N;8;87%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;32;SSW;3;88%

Tacoma;Clear;48;NNE;8;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;48;NNE;8;53%

Vancouver;Clear;43;Calm;0;79%

Walla Walla;Clear;37;NE;5;75%

Wenatchee;Clear;46;N;8;29%

Whidbey Island;Clear;54;NNE;15;32%

Yakima;Clear;36;SW;6;69%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather