WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;65;NW;9;60%
Bellingham;Clear;63;Calm;0;64%
Bremerton;Clear;68;NE;8;58%
Chehalis;Clear;68;Calm;0;63%
Deer Park;Clear;59;NNW;3;55%
Eastsound;Clear;63;Calm;0;59%
Ellensburg;Clear;73;WNW;10;39%
Ephrata;Clear;73;Calm;0;31%
Everett;Clear;66;NNW;7;64%
Fort Lewis;Clear;74;N;7;46%
Friday Harbor;Clear;59;Calm;0;74%
Hoquiam;Clear;64;W;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;73;NNW;5;54%
Moses Lake;Clear;79;Calm;0;26%
Olympia;Clear;71;NNE;6;40%
Omak;Clear;81;SSE;6;21%
Pasco;Clear;67;N;5;65%
Port Angeles;Clear;60;W;6;89%
Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;42%
Puyallup;Clear;72;NNE;5;40%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;6;89%
Renton;Clear;72;N;7;42%
Seattle;Clear;69;N;7;49%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;73;NNW;3;22%
Shelton;Clear;73;Calm;0;47%
Spokane;Clear;68;NNE;3;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;69;S;5;32%
Spokane Felts;Clear;68;NNE;3;40%
Stampede Pass;Clear;59;SW;5;61%
Tacoma;Clear;69;NNE;13;40%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;69;NNE;13;40%
Vancouver;Clear;78;WNW;8;30%
Walla Walla;Clear;71;E;5;34%
Wenatchee;Clear;75;SSE;8;31%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;77%
Yakima;Clear;69;WSW;3;48%
