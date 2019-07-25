WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;60;NW;6;72%
Bellingham;Clear;58;Calm;0;77%
Bremerton;Clear;62;NNE;3;73%
Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Clear;52;Calm;0;68%
Eastsound;Clear;59;Calm;0;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;63;NW;12;49%
Ephrata;Clear;66;E;6;41%
Everett;Clear;60;NW;5;82%
Fort Lewis;Clear;67;Calm;0;61%
Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;77%
Hoquiam;Clear;60;W;5;86%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;66;NNW;3;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;71;Calm;0;43%
Olympia;Clear;62;Calm;0;61%
Omak;Clear;66;NW;10;36%
Pasco;Clear;61;Calm;0;69%
Port Angeles;Clear;56;WSW;5;86%
Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;60%
Puyallup;Clear;63;NNE;3;66%
Quillayute;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Clear;67;N;5;62%
Seattle;Clear;64;N;4;65%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;Calm;0;50%
Shelton;Clear;58;WSW;6;77%
Spokane;Mostly clear;60;N;3;57%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;8;49%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;60;N;3;57%
Stampede Pass;Clear;49;SW;3;83%
Tacoma;Clear;65;NE;6;54%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;65;NE;6;54%
Vancouver;Clear;69;NW;5;58%
Walla Walla;Clear;64;E;10;36%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;N;6;41%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;74%
Yakima;Clear;61;WSW;5;57%
_____
