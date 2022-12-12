US Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;32;12;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;57%;6%;2 Albuquerque, NM;50;24;38;21;Breezy;WNW;15;45%;42%;2 Anchorage, AK;27;8;22;14;Snow, mainly early;SSE;4;94%;98%;0 Asheville, NC;57;37;49;36;Sunshine and cooler;SE;7;67%;8%;2 Atlanta, GA;60;46;52;43;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;70%;14%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;43;30;46;31;Plenty of sunshine;NW;11;48%;0%;2 Austin, TX;70;66;72;52;A morning t-storm;NW;8;57%;67%;1 Baltimore, MD;45;27;46;27;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;39%;2%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;77;59;79;69;Cloudy;SSE;12;74%;99%;1 Billings, MT;23;12;19;13;Cold with snow;WNW;7;86%;97%;0 Birmingham, AL;59;54;61;55;Decreasing clouds;SE;11;73%;43%;1 Bismarck, ND;30;26;29;25;Blizzard;NE;29;95%;100%;0 Boise, ID;36;21;33;13;A snow shower;NNW;5;64%;89%;1 Boston, MA;33;26;40;26;Sunny;WNW;11;43%;1%;2 Bridgeport, CT;37;20;39;23;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;50%;1%;2 Buffalo, NY;31;24;34;24;Mostly sunny;E;5;52%;0%;2 Burlington, VT;24;17;29;20;Partly sunny;NNW;8;57%;52%;1 Caribou, ME;22;19;26;15;A little a.m. snow;NW;12;64%;97%;0 Casper, WY;34;5;16;10;Colder with snow;WNW;7;96%;99%;1 Charleston, SC;60;40;58;43;Mostly sunny;NE;9;58%;1%;3 Charleston, WV;45;28;52;33;Partly sunny;E;5;66%;0%;2 Charlotte, NC;58;36;51;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;0%;3 Cheyenne, WY;43;13;20;18;A little snow;NW;28;78%;98%;1 Chicago, IL;42;33;42;37;Increasingly windy;ESE;19;66%;97%;2 Cleveland, OH;39;30;40;32;Partly sunny;E;8;58%;1%;2 Columbia, SC;61;36;53;37;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;59%;2%;3 Columbus, OH;41;29;43;36;Periods of sun;E;8;59%;12%;2 Concord, NH;34;16;35;18;Abundant sunshine;NW;12;45%;10%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;60;70;47;Severe thunderstorms;SW;13;62%;93%;1 Denver, CO;58;20;30;22;A little snow;NW;10;62%;74%;1 Des Moines, IA;35;32;43;29;Windy with rain;SE;22;95%;98%;0 Detroit, MI;38;31;38;34;Cloudy;E;9;58%;1%;1 Dodge City, KS;53;32;43;20;Rather cloudy, windy;NW;24;51%;8%;2 Duluth, MN;34;31;33;32;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;88%;97%;1 El Paso, TX;69;34;51;31;Winds subsiding;W;16;47%;12%;3 Fairbanks, AK;16;-15;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;91%;91%;0 Fargo, ND;31;29;34;30;Breezy with wet snow;E;17;96%;100%;0 Grand Junction, CO;40;22;30;18;A bit of snow;WNW;9;88%;89%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;37;32;39;34;Breezy in the p.m.;E;13;61%;56%;2 Hartford, CT;36;12;39;23;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;55%;1%;2 Helena, MT;20;6;19;5;Cold with flurries;SSW;6;76%;70%;1 Honolulu, HI;82;72;83;72;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;61%;31%;4 Houston, TX;71;67;80;61;A heavy thunderstorm;N;13;80%;91%;1 Indianapolis, IN;45;31;47;41;Clouds and sun;ESE;11;63%;90%;2 Jackson, MS;66;57;72;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;11;77%;99%;1 Jacksonville, FL;67;56;67;60;Low clouds;NE;12;70%;6%;1 Juneau, AK;35;33;37;34;A little a.m. snow;SSW;12;84%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;46;41;60;30;Couple of t-storms;SW;15;72%;91%;1 Knoxville, TN;54;35;59;43;Periods of sun;E;5;67%;40%;1 Las Vegas, NV;51;32;50;32;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;6;46%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;47;31;50;44;Partly sunny;ESE;10;67%;60%;2 Little Rock, AR;48;47;66;48;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;14;87%;100%;1 Long Beach, CA;58;41;60;40;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;65%;4%;3 Los Angeles, CA;55;39;59;41;Sunlit and cool;N;5;60%;4%;3 Louisville, KY;49;33;53;47;Periods of sun;ESE;10;64%;86%;1 Madison, WI;37;32;37;33;Cloudy and breezy;ESE;15;78%;98%;1 Memphis, TN;52;48;66;56;Breezy and warmer;SSE;15;76%;99%;1 Miami, FL;80;65;80;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;68%;39%;3 Milwaukee, WI;41;36;44;36;Increasingly windy;ESE;21;67%;97%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;30;36;33;Ice early, then rain;ESE;18;86%;100%;1 Mobile, AL;70;62;74;68;A p.m. t-shower;SE;11;80%;96%;1 Montgomery, AL;63;54;62;54;A thick cloud cover;ESE;10;74%;28%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;14;6;11;-5;Very windy;NNW;55;80%;74%;2 Nashville, TN;53;38;58;50;Partly sunny;SSE;9;71%;92%;1 New Orleans, LA;72;63;79;70;A p.m. t-shower;SSE;14;73%;96%;1 New York, NY;38;29;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;NW;9;36%;0%;2 Newark, NJ;38;22;42;26;Plenty of sun;NW;7;42%;1%;2 Norfolk, VA;47;39;45;29;Turning sunny;NW;8;53%;1%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;54;52;60;30;Heavy a.m. t-storms;SW;17;55%;90%;2 Olympia, WA;44;29;42;30;Freezing fog;ENE;5;86%;11%;1 Omaha, NE;38;34;49;26;Very windy, rain;S;25;82%;91%;0 Orlando, FL;72;61;78;62;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;9;68%;60%;2 Philadelphia, PA;43;26;43;29;Mostly sunny;NW;7;40%;1%;2 Phoenix, AZ;59;40;56;36;Cool with some sun;S;6;73%;9%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;39;26;42;27;Periods of sun;NE;6;47%;0%;2 Portland, ME;32;24;35;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;45%;8%;2 Portland, OR;47;32;43;33;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;78%;9%;1 Providence, RI;34;20;42;22;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;44%;0%;2 Raleigh, NC;51;30;49;28;Sunny;ENE;6;58%;0%;3 Reno, NV;37;18;36;14;Cold;W;5;69%;0%;2 Richmond, VA;46;28;46;23;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;1%;2 Roswell, NM;69;35;56;28;Increasingly windy;W;14;39%;6%;3 Sacramento, CA;54;32;52;32;Sunshine and cool;ESE;4;83%;9%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;37;25;32;25;Cloudy with flurries;N;9;92%;70%;1 San Antonio, TX;74;68;76;53;A passing shower;N;9;68%;85%;2 San Diego, CA;54;44;59;41;Periods of sun, cool;NE;6;65%;10%;2 San Francisco, CA;53;39;54;38;Mostly sunny;N;6;66%;4%;2 Savannah, GA;63;46;62;50;Clouds and sun;NE;10;64%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;33;42;36;Fog in the morning;NE;6;77%;12%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;34;31;38;26;A wintry mix, windy;SE;22;92%;100%;0 Spokane, WA;37;20;33;25;Freezing fog;NE;4;86%;9%;0 Springfield, IL;40;33;48;45;Rain and a t-storm;SE;21;83%;97%;1 St. Louis, MO;43;36;52;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;15;80%;96%;1 Tampa, FL;75;60;79;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;71%;7%;4 Toledo, OH;39;30;39;33;Mostly cloudy;E;9;65%;5%;2 Tucson, AZ;47;37;51;30;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;7;73%;9%;3 Tulsa, OK;55;51;66;33;Heavy a.m. t-storms;SSW;12;58%;90%;1 Vero Beach, FL;73;62;80;65;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;10;68%;68%;3 Washington, DC;45;26;45;24;Mostly sunny;NW;7;44%;1%;2 Wichita, KS;51;48;58;26;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;21;55%;27%;2 Wilmington, DE;43;25;44;25;Mostly sunny;NW;8;41%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather